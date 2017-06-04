In honor of his birthday, Anderson Cooper gave fans a peek of what he looked like before he was a silver fox

Anderson Cooper, is that you?

In honor of his 50th birthday on Saturday, Cooper shared a throwback and gave fans a glimpse at his younger days before he became the silver fox we know and love.

“Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago. Probably 1993,” he wrote. The photo appears to be around the time Cooper would have been around 26 years old.

One day prior to celebrating his own birthday, Cooper sent a shout out to longtime BFF Andy Cohen, who turned 49 on June 2.

“Happy Birthday @bravoandy! Hope this next year is your best yet! Come celebrate with us in #Phoenix next friday, and #SaltLakeCity next saturday! #AC2Live. Info at AC2Live.com,” he wrote.

Happy birthday to AC and AC!