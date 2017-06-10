In honor of the late actor, take a look at Adam West’s most famous moments as “Batman”

Actor Adam West, who sadly passed away Friday night, played the infamous role of Bruce Wayne aka “Batman” throughout the TV series, which ran for two years on ABC from 1966 to 1968. He also reprised the role in the series’ movie adaptation, a theatrical feature film that aired in 1966. West starred in the movie alongside Burt Ward, who played Robin.

The beloved actor was, unfortunately, denied other roles because of his association with the character of Batman, but over time, he came to love the role.

RELATED: Fans of the 1960s “Batman” series are mourning the loss of their Bruce Wayne, actor Adam West





“I decided that since so many people love Batman, I might as well love it, too,” he once recalled. “Why not? So I began to re-engage myself with Batman. And, I saw the comedy. I saw the love people had for it, and I just embraced it.”

West reportedly passed away in Los Angeles after battling leukemia. He was 88 years old.