In one selfie, P!NK shows us she’s rocking every part of this mom thing

Traveling doesn’t mean a night off from mom duty — even when you’re an ocean away!

And no one knows this like P!nk.

It was her and her hand in a selfie to Instagram yesterday, pumping breast milk for her 8-month-old son Jameson Moon. The singer and mom of two captioned it “And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak.”

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The singer is in London on a leg of her new European tour to promote her new album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Jameson is traveling with her for the whole thing, while daughter Willow Sage, six, is at home with husband Carey Hart.





It’s not the first time the singer has used her Instagram to openly post about mom duties, including breastfeeding, either. She’s all about her kids — even on tour!