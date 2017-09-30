In the midst of her money troubles, Tori Spelling puts a personal injury lawsuit behind her

Two years after filing a personal injury lawsuit against the Japanese restaurant chain Benihana, Tori Spelling has finally settled the lawsuit.

While the details of the settlement have not been made public, the actress was asking for a decent chunk of change after she claimed she suffered wage loss, hospital and medical expenses and loss of earning capacity when she slipped and fell at the restaurant. According to her, she “sustained deep second and third-degree burn injuries requiring hospitalization and surgery” when she landed on a nearby grill.

Spelling reportedly suffered from a burn on the back of her right arm and had to visit a hospital in order to undergo skin grafts after the Easter Sunday lunch with her husband and kids ended in injury. She was looking for compensatory damages in the suit.

“Thanks for an amazing day @scoutmasterson and @thebillhorn Perfect #Easter Sunday! Aside from the Benihana Burn!” she wrote on Instagram following the incident.

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, are currently fighting an uphill financial battle, having been hit with multiple lawsuits and liens for credit card debt, bank loans and overdue taxes. Depending on the stipulations, the recent settlement could be a huge financial help for the couple.

