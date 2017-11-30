Menu
85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Read this Next

The "TODAY" cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer
Advertisement

On Wednesday, news that Matt Lauer had been fired from NBC made headlines following accusations of sexual misconduct from a female colleague earlier this week.


For Wednesday and Thursday’s broadcasts, “TODAY” anchor Hoda Kotb filled in Lauer’s seat, which may work out in the short term, but there is still the question of who could replace him full time. NBC may go inside to find his replacement and look to Al Roker, Willie Geist or Carson Daly to fill the seat, and The Hollywood Reporter speculates that 9 a.m. host Megyn Kelly may be brought into the first two hours of the broadcast.

The publication also reports that big names like Ryan Seacrest (who just signed on as co-host to Kelly Ripa AND as host of the upcoming “American Idol” reboot) and Anderson Cooper could be tapped the join the cast, though Cooper reportedly has a big contract with CNN which could keep him from taking the role.

RELATED: The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

Former “TODAY” anchors Ann Curry and Tamron Hall have also been rumored to get back on board in Lauer’s absence. One former “TODAY” executive told the Reporter that “bringing an outsider in would be risky, as viewers may jump ship if they don’t like the choice.”

“TODAY” has not commented on plans to replace Lauer at this time.

This isn’t the first time a daytime talk show has had drama around who would fill a co-host seat. In 2016, Michael Strahan abruptly left then-titled “Live with Kelly and Michael” to take a seat as a co-host of “Good Morning America.” Ripa spent a year working with guest co-hosts until announcing Ryan Seacrest would replace Strahan full-time on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing, “TODAY” fans are wondering who will replace him Jason Kempin/Noam Galai/Dimitrios Kambouris/Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Prince William hand delivered Prince George’s Christmas wish list to Santa himself
The Royal Family

Prince William hand delivered Prince George’s Christmas wish list to Santa himself

,
The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer
Rare People

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

,
Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC
Rare People

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

,
Was it all an act? New details paint a NSFW story about Matt Lauer in the workplace
Rare People

Was it all an act? New details paint a NSFW story about Matt Lauer in the workplace

,
Advertisement