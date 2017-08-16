Incredible 12-year-old ventriloquist steals Mel B’s heart with an “AGT” performance in her honor

Darci Lynne has done it again!

On Tuesday night, the 12-year-old ventriloquist took to the stage once again with an incredible cover of The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You” dedicated to judge Mel B, who previously gave her the Golden Buzzer.

Ahead of the performance, Lynne introduced her new friend Oscar, who had a problem.

“Ever since you got the Golden Buzzer, I fell in love with Mel B,” Lynne explained through the puppet. “I think she is afraid of mice.”

“Well, Oscar, I think your bigger problem is that she’s a human and you’re a mouse!” Lynne exclaimed.





The puppet went on, “Well, I didn’t think that would be an issue. I mean, Heidi was married to a Seal.”

Lynne continued the performance with a dedication of the cover to Mel B. With incredible grace and talent, Lynne blew the audience away with the flawless performance. How did she hit those high notes without even moving her lips?!

At the end of the performance, the entire room gave the little girl a standing ovation as Oscar took his bow. Mel B was especially impressed by the performance, and Lynne earned the biggest applause of the night.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.