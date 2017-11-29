Menu
twitter_today lauer fired Read this Next

Here's how "TODAY" addressed the news of Matt Lauer's firing from the show
Advertisement

On Nov. 29, the world woke up to the news that Matt Lauer had been fired as a co-anchor on “TODAY” after decades with the NBC network.


In a memo to ‘TODAY” employees, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said that Lauer was dismissed after a colleague came forward with sexual misconduct allegations about him on Monday. In the memo, Lack wrote, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Following news of his firing, Page Six reported that a source told them that Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

RELATED: Here’s how “TODAY” addressed the news of Matt Lauer’s firing from the show

“An NBC staffer come forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics. There have been rumors about Matt having affairs with subordinates at NBC for years, but those were believed to be consensual. This incident in Rio was not,” the source told the publication.

The identity of the staff member is unknown at this time.

Lauer has previously been rumored to have engaged in inappropriate behavior. His wife, Annette filed for divorce in 2006 citing ““cruel and inhumane” behavior in the documents but later withdrew them after the couple reached a private agreement.

The first details of Matt Lauer allegations have leaked out, and they involve an incident at the Olympics AP Photo/Richard Drew
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

CNN promised to boycott the White House Christmas party, so President Trump fired back

CNN promised to boycott the White House Christmas party, so President Trump fired back

Here’s how “TODAY” addressed the news of Matt Lauer’s firing from the show

Here’s how “TODAY” addressed the news of Matt Lauer’s firing from the show

Trump reportedly having a hard time letting go of this Obama conspiracy theory

Trump reportedly having a hard time letting go of this Obama conspiracy theory

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement
Rare People

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

,
USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news
The Royal Family

USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news

,
Here’s how “TODAY” addressed the news of Matt Lauer’s firing from the show
Rare People

Here’s how “TODAY” addressed the news of Matt Lauer’s firing from the show

,
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

,
Advertisement