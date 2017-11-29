On Nov. 29, the world woke up to the news that Matt Lauer had been fired as a co-anchor on “TODAY” after decades with the NBC network.





In a memo to ‘TODAY” employees, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said that Lauer was dismissed after a colleague came forward with sexual misconduct allegations about him on Monday. In the memo, Lack wrote, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Following news of his firing, Page Six reported that a source told them that Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

“An NBC staffer come forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics. There have been rumors about Matt having affairs with subordinates at NBC for years, but those were believed to be consensual. This incident in Rio was not,” the source told the publication.

The identity of the staff member is unknown at this time.

Lauer has previously been rumored to have engaged in inappropriate behavior. His wife, Annette filed for divorce in 2006 citing ““cruel and inhumane” behavior in the documents but later withdrew them after the couple reached a private agreement.