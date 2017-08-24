It looks like another former “DWTS” pro may be heading back to the ballroom this season

While her return is not yet confirmed, former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke, who departed the show last year, will reportedly return to the ballroom for Season 25.

“She’s really excited to return to her roots,” a source close to the dancer told Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t want to let anyone down, so you can expect she will be bringing her A-game every night!”

Burke left the show indefinitely during Season 23 to pursue other projects, including “Dance Moms” and “Love on the Floor.” However, the source says that now her schedule has cleared up, she’s ready to make a come back. The source added that better money and more consistency were also a factor in Burke’s decision.





Rumors of Burke’s return come right on the heels of “Good Morning America” announcing the other pros who will be competing this season: Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovksiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Peta Murgatroyd.

The star partners have yet to be revealed, but “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella have both reportedly signed on. Their competitors will officially be revealed on “GMA” on September 6.

