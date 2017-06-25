It looks like Lionel Richie is one step closer to possibly signing on as a judge for “American Idol”

Lionel Richie has a real possibility of joining the reboot of “American Idol.”

According to TMZ, the legendary singer had a secret meeting with producers of the “American Idol” reboot. Sources close to the show claim that the meeting lasted about two hours, and the producers “loved” him. Network execs reportedly think Richie would be a great fit for the upcoming reboot and really enjoyed his “vibe.”

Sources said that producers want Richie to be the “nice judge.” They also think judge Katy Perry will have a nice side, which leaves the third judge’s attitude to be determined. It has not yet been announced if they are looking for a straight shooting, tell-it-like-it-is type like Simon Cowell.





The tabloid reports that negotiations with Richie likely won’t happen until the network settles with Ryan Seacrest on a hosting deal. Seacrest is reportedly looking for a paycheck between $10 and $15 million and wants an executive producer title, which the network is resisting.