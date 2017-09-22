It looks like the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is about to become a mom

Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant, according to multiple reports.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott. According to TMZ, the reality TV star and her rapper boyfriend began telling friends earlier this month, both expressing how much their lives are about to change.

“She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” a source told Page Six in regard to Jenner.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!” another source told PEOPLE. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”





The 20-year-old hasn’t been spotted at public events recently and has been posting older and/or cropped pictures on Instagram lately, leading many to believe she had been hiding a baby bump. The couple will reportedly be welcoming a baby girl, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is expected to announce the joyous news in the very near future.

