It seems the custody battle between Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee is getting ugly

Jesse Williams is battling his estranged wife for joint custody of their two children.

According to E! News, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star filed court documents claiming that his ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, has refused his request to spend more time with their son, Maceo and daughter, Dadie.

The documents read:

Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.





Williams goes on to state that he has “always been an active, involved, ‘hands-on’ dad.”

Drake-Lee’s lawyer has responded to the allegations:

Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.

Sources close to the family say they both want joint custody and are trying to keep things civil.

“They are working together on this custody arrangement and staying as civil with each other as they can. They just want it to be seamless,” the source said. “They both want joint custody, so no fighting is involved whatsoever.”

Williams filed for divorce in April.