It was an emotional day for JLo as her twins started the first day of fourth grade

Max and Emme are going back to school and like any mom, Jennifer Lopez was pretty emotional about watching her babies grow up.

On Thursday, Lopez shared their first day of school photos with fans on Instagram.

“So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” she wrote alongside the photo of the twins in their uniforms with the caption “First day of 4th grade!!!”

Lopez’s twins aren’t the only ones growing up and going back to school now that summer’s over.

On Tuesday, TV host Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, heading off to his first day of high school.

“How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???” she wrote.

They grow up so fast!