It’s a girl! “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcome their first child together

Congratulations are in order for Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert of “Bachelor in Paradise,” as they’ve just welcomed their first child, a baby girl!

The Tolberts met their daughter Thursday morning after Jade’s water broke a whole month before her due date. She’s a healthy baby girl, who’s “doing great so far” at 6 lbs., 8.8 oz. and 20 inches long.

The couple announced the joyous news in a joint statement to E! News, saying, “She’s here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There’s truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl.”





Jade also shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the new family of three in the hospital.

“We did it!” she wrote. “She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well.”

Jade and Tanner met and got engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015 and married the next year in a televised wedding documented on Season 20 of “The Bachelor.” In May, they revealed that they were expecting a baby girl, even though Tanner had been hoping for a boy.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” he had told PEOPLE before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

The couple, however, couldn’t be any happier with their new daughter. Congrats!

