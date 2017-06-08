It’s another girl for “Flipping Out” star Jenni Pulos and her husband Jonathan Nasso

Jenni Pulos is a mom again!
The star of “Flipping Out” reportedly gave birth to her second daughter with husband Dr. Jonathan Nasso. The couple named the newborn Georgia Grace Nassos, and she made her debut on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:38 p.m., weighing in at 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 20 ½ inches long.
She shared the big news with fans in the first family photo since welcoming Georgia.
“Definition of miracle: Noun: An extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap
Pulos confirmed the news with PEOPLE in statement, “A long and rocky path led to the most beautiful destination. Our hearts are exploding with joy.”
Pulos also shared her inspiration for her daughter’s name.
“When I was newly pregnant, I had contaminated progesterone and almost lost the baby. The song ‘Georgia on my Mind’ kept playing everywhere I went,” Pulos said.
“I knew it was my amazing aunt and my husband’s best family friend, both named Georgia, saying, ‘We are your angels in heaven. Don’t give up,’ ” she added. “We knew from then on her name had to be Georgia.”
Baby Georgia is joined by big sister Alianna Marika, 4.
Congratulations to the happy family!