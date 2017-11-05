It’s barely November and this celebrity kid is already singing Christmas carols

Halloween is over and Harper Beckham is ready for Santa to get here already!

The 6-year-old daughter of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham was caught singing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and coloring gingerbread men with her mom just four days into November.

“4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! 😬🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon,” Victoria Beckham captioned the video.

Harper did her best Carey impression and confidently hit those high notes. Looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

The Beckham family definitely gets into holiday spirit with all holidays. Just days before Harper started spreading the Christmas cheer, Victoria shared a photo of her husband hanging Halloween decor at their London home.

“@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don’t slip!! Be careful and watch that ladder! 😬😂😂,” Victoria wrote alongside the photo.

Victoria and David Beckham wed in July 1999. They have four children together, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 6.