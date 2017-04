Kendall Jenner ditched more than her winter coat.

Jenner posted a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a hat, jeans, high-waisted boots and nothing else.

She wrote in the caption, “playing dress up.”

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

As E! Online reports, this isn’t the first time Jenner’s posed in either full or partial nude.