It’s official! The new Jurassic Park will feature one of the original film’s biggest stars

A familiar face is returning for the latest installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

Actor Jeff Goldblum, played the brash mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and its sequel in 1997 “The Lost World,” and has now has signed on for “Jurassic World 2,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: 5 movie remakes that are even better than the originals

Goldblum, who also reprised his role in last year’s “Independence Day: Resurgence, sat out “Jurassic Park 3” and the series reboot “Jurassic World” in 2015.





The newest installment, “Jurassic World 2” will be directed by J.A. Bayona, and actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel, THR confirmed.

“Jurassic World” earned almost $1.7 billion worldwide and is the fourth highest-grossing film in history, Time reported.