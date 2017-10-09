First Lady Melania Trump torches ex-wife Ivana after Ivana crowned herself the “real” First Lady

Melania Trump is living in the White House, but Ivana Trump will always be the “first lady” in President Trump’s past.

The ex-wife of the president sat down for an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday and said that while she has a “direct line to the White House,” she never really has to use it.

WATCH: One-on-one with Ivana Trump; shares details of her life in new tell-all book: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD – @arobach pic.twitter.com/PJG1cKxkxk — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

“I don’t really want to call him there, because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something,” she said before adding, “Because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m [the] first lady,” Ivana said, laughing.





Ivana was married to Trump from 1977 to 1992, and they have three children together: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka. She said that she always knew her ex would run for president after he received a letter from former President Reagan.

“Donald got letter from Reagan, President Reagan, and he said, ‘You should run for president,'” she said. “And I think he could do it if there would not be a scandal.”

But there was a scandal: Trump’s infamous affair with Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993 and with whom he has one child, Tiffany Trump.

Ivana also said that she and the president remain friends, and that she occasionally offers him advice.

“Sometimes I tell him to just, not to speak that much, and tweet out the tweets,” she said. “I think I don’t disagree with him because he has so much press against him, so if he says something, his words are going to be twisted immediately.”

In response, current wife and First Lady Melania Trump shot back at Ivana Trump in a sternly-worded comment from a spokeswoman, according to the Washington Examiner. She called Ivana’s remarks “attention seeking and self-serving noise,” adding that “She [Melania] loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.”