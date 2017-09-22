Ivanka Trump comes to her little brother Barron’s defense in the face of online attacks

Ivanka Trump made it clear that she’s “really” upset by online critics who recently made fun of her 11-year-old brother, Barron, for wearing a t-shirt on Air Force One.

“I think talking about an 11-year-old’s T-shirt, or pants, or attire … he’s a young boy trying his best to acclimate in a surreal environment,” Ivanka told Dr. Oz on Thursday. “Melania and my father are trying to make that transition as seamless as possible in a difficult circumstances.”

“Barron should be off limits,” she declared.

The first daughter and assistant to the president also defended her stepmother and First Lady Melania Trump by calling attacks on her fashion choices “inappropriate.”

“I think Melania is an elegant, confident, poised woman, and I think talking about her fashion choices objectifies her, and it’s just inappropriate,” Ivanka said.

