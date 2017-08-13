Ivanka Trump placed blame on “neo-nazis” for causing the deadly violence in Charlottesville

Ivanka Trump is taking a stand against white supremacists for the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Just one day after her father President Donald Trump said that “bigotry and violence” came from “many sides,” the first daughter spoke out against the violence.

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.”

Over the weekend, a pre-planned protest on the campus of the University of Virginia erupted in violence when counter-protesters clashed with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, who were protesting the removal of a a Confederate statute. One person was left dead, and 19 were injured after a man police later identified as James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove into a crowd of people during the protests. The death toll crept up to three after two Virginia State police officers were killed when their helicopter crashed on a golf course as they were going to assess the situation in Charlottesville.

Celebrities and politicians, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former Vice President Joe Biden, spoke out against President Trump’s statement regarding the violence on Saturday.

“Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists,” Rubio tweeted.