Ivanka Trump shared a cute family moment during the congressional picnic

The charcoal used at the annual congressional picnic Thursday might have come from Mexico, but the photograph Ivanka Trump posted to her Instagram account showing her playing on the White House lawn with her three children was truly all-American.

Ivanka, an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, captioned the photo, “Lots of fun tonight at Congressional Picnic.”

Family photo take #45 📸 Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic 🎠 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Ivanka, who was wearing a floral, off-the-shoulder dress, is shown sitting on the grass as her two sons, Joseph and Theodore, wearing near-matching plaid shirts, play in front her, and older daughter Arabella shows off behind her.





The family photo — lacking only husband, daddy and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner — came at an opportune time considering senators praised Ivanka earlier this week after they met in a closed-door session to discuss legislation that could help Americans receive paid family leave and affordable child care.

Of course, as polarizing as the Trump administration is, if Ivanka reads the comments section of her Instagram posts, she’ll find not all were as kind about the photo as the senators were about her legislation.

Some offered kind words, such as one commenter saying, “What a fun and cute picture. Thanks for sharing.”

Others took it a bit more personal, as one commenter said, “Heartless to frolic on the lawn of the people’s house while they suffer. This is a photo of privilege and a lack of self-awareness. #complicit”