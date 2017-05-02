Ivanka Trump shared her best advice for working women who want to have it all

Ivanka Trump makes balancing a career and motherhood look easy and now, she’s sharing her advice with fans.

Trump just released a book titled, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” where she shares advice for women who are looking to forge their own career paths while balancing their family’s schedule at home.

Trump is the proud mother of daughter, Arabella, 5, and sons, Joseph, 3 and Theodore, 1 and advises women who “choose career over baby” to “be sure to consider [their] biological clock.”

“If you choose to have a child or children early in your career, and later you decide to return to a traditional corporate setting, be prepared for the fact that you will be older than your peers at the same level,” she writes, according to PEOPLE.





“It can take up to a year for a healthy woman to conceive naturally,” she adds.

Trump accepted the position as the assistant to the president and before that, she helped run her father’s empire alongside her brothers while managing her own clothing brand.

Earlier this year, she announced she would skip a book tour for her new release and donate the proceeds to charity.

“In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November,” she wrote in a statement to the magazine. “Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances.”