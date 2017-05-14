Ivanka Trump shared the sweetest message to her mother Ivana in honor of Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day!

On Sunday, First Daughter Ivanka Trump posted a beautiful message in honor of her mother, Ivana.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible mom, Ivana. And to my children, thank you for giving me the gift of motherhood. You are my inspiration! #mothersday,” she wrote alongside the sweet throwback photo.

Trump is likely gearing up to celebrate Mother’s Day with her own children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, with husband Jared Kushner.

Earlier this month, Trump went viral when she shared an adorable bonding moment with her sons. In the video, Trump shared a dance with Joseph as little Theodore watched from the high chair.

“Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. @WorkingMother magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook,” she wrote.