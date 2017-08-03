Ivanka Trump shares a sweet thank-you to her dad after enjoying family dinner at the White House

It was family dinner night!

On Wednesday night, First Daughter Ivanka Trump shared a sweet message to her father as she left the White House following family dinner with brother Eric Trump and sister-in-law Lara Trump.

Sharing a photo of the president beaming down at the camera from a staircase above, Ivanka wrote, “Leaving dinner at the White House with @erictrump and @laraleatrump. Thank you dad!”

Leaving dinner at the White House with @erictrump and @laraleatrump. Thank you dad! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

It seems that the family spent a quiet evening at home together because soon after dinner, Lara Trump shared a special goodnight with the nation’s capital.





RELATED: As his cause of death is officially confirmed, Chester Bennington is honored with three amazing tributes

“Good night, D.C.,” she wrote alongside what looks like a photo taken from the White House of the National Mall.

Good night, D.C. 🌝 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Eric and Lara announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child together, and Lara’s due date is quickly approaching. In June, she posed with her growing baby bump in a sweet photo in front of the White House.

“It was beautiful in DC yesterday! So happy the baby and I had time to swing by and say hello to grandpa! 🇺🇸🤰🏼 #ThreeMonthsToGo,” she wrote.

It was beautiful in DC yesterday! So happy the baby and I had time to swing by and say hello to grandpa! 🇺🇸🤰🏼 #ThreeMonthsToGo A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

If our calculations our correct, the president will be a grandpa again by September!