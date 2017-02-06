Ivanka Trump shares her support of Lady Gaga’s legendary halftime show

Lady Gaga impressed the country Sunday night with her impressive and American-themed halftime show during Super Bowl LI.

She caught the attention of many people, including the first daughter Ivanka Trump.

“Incredible performance by @ ladygaga,” the eldest Trump tweeted.

Gaga started the performance with an aerial shot starting out on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, singing a beautiful rendition of “God Bless America.” To kick the performance into high-gear, Gaga jumped from the roof and was lowered down to the main stage





She included all of her mega-hits including “Poker Face,” during which she performed several aerial stunts and pumped up the crowd.

She went on to perform several of her other hits including “Born This Way,” one of her songs that was written to be an anthem for the LGBT community.