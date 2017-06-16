Ivanka Trump shows her support for our lawmakers by attending the Congressional Baseball Game

First daughter and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump attended Thursday evening’s Congressional Baseball Game in support of both the U.S. lawmakers playing and the victims of Wednesday’s shooting during the congressional Republicans’ team practice.
She shared a photo of her and two of her children, daughter Arabella and son Joseph. For the caption, she wrote, “Great to see so many coming together to honor victims and heroes from yesterday’s tragedy, support charity and play ball.”
While she was there, Trump also mingled with some of the players — legislators from both parties — ahead of the first pitch. She was later seen inside one of the dugouts, further sending her well wishes to members of Congress.
“It’s great to be out here to support everyone who came,” she told The Hill, adding that she also sends her support to Congressman Scalise, who was injured during the attack, in which a gunman opened fire on congressional Republicans who were practicing for tonight’s game, and remains in critical condition.
