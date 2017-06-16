Ivanka Trump shows her support for our lawmakers by attending the Congressional Baseball Game

First daughter and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump attended Thursday evening’s Congressional Baseball Game in support of both the U.S. lawmakers playing and the victims of Wednesday’s shooting during the congressional Republicans’ team practice.

She shared a photo of her and two of her children, daughter Arabella and son Joseph. For the caption, she wrote, “Great to see so many coming together to honor victims and heroes from yesterday’s tragedy, support charity and play ball.”

Great to see so many coming together to honor victims and heroes from yesterday's tragedy, support charity and play ball ⚾️ #CongressionalBaseballGame A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

RELATED: Ivanka Trump posted the most adorable throwback in honor of her “incredible” father’s birthday





While she was there, Trump also mingled with some of the players — legislators from both parties — ahead of the first pitch. She was later seen inside one of the dugouts, further sending her well wishes to members of Congress.

.@IvankaTrump went down to the field and met with players ahead of the #CongressionalBaseballGame. pic.twitter.com/3EGxXQRW1X — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

Guys, Ivanka Trump is here at the congressional baseball game in the dugout with the members! pic.twitter.com/Dik4TtmUcL — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) June 15, 2017

“It’s great to be out here to support everyone who came,” she told The Hill, adding that she also sends her support to Congressman Scalise, who was injured during the attack, in which a gunman opened fire on congressional Republicans who were practicing for tonight’s game, and remains in critical condition.

Ivanka: "Its great to be out here and support everyone who came". Follow @thehilldotcom on Snap for more from tonight's game! #cbg17 pic.twitter.com/fWlPkW44xB — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2017

RELATED: Ivanka Trump gets mercilessly trolled for a Father’s Day tweet sent from her brand’s account