Ivanka Trump spends some quality time with new baby nephew Luke

First Daughter Ivanka Trump spent some quality time with her family today and shared the bonding moment she had with their new baby, Luke on social media.

“Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!” she wrote on Twitter.

Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

Lara and Eric Trump welcomed their first born last week. The new mom took to Instagram to debut her baby boy, named Eric “Luke” Trump, with an adorable first photo.





“Happy birthday, Luke! We are so blessed and proud to be your parents!!” she wrote.

Little Luke is President Trump’s ninth grandchild. Donald Jr. has five children and Ivanka has three.