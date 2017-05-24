Ivanka Trump stunned in an all-black ensemble at the first family’s meeting with Pope Francis

Ivanka and Melania Trump donned their Vatican best to meet Pope Francis.

On Wednesday, the first family arrived at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, and both Melania and Ivanka stunned in similar black frocks with customary veils. It is customary for women to cover their heads and wear long-sleeved black clothing during a meeting with the pontiff.

It was an incredible honor to have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis today. He is a remarkable man who inspires hope, love and kindness around the globe. #POTUSAbroad #Pope #PopeFrancis 📷 Associated Press (AP) A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 24, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

“It was an incredible honor to have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis today. He is a remarkable man who inspires hope, love and kindness around the globe. #POTUSAbroad #Pope#PopeFrancis,” Ivanka Trump wrote following the meeting. She also credited the Associated Press for snapping the photo of her family together with Pope Francis.





Trump also sat down with members of the Sant’Egidio community to discuss support for human trafficking victims.

“I was inspired to visit Sant’Egidio and learn about their remarkable work with women who have survived the evils of human trafficking and for those still suffering. Hearing directly from the advocates, counselors and victims reaffirms that we must work together to address this critical issue,” she wrote alongside a snap from the meeting.