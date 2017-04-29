Ivanka Trump’s family makes sure their Secret Service agents are well taken care of by delivering them special treats

Special delivery!

Ivanka Trump’s husband and special advisor to the president, Jared Kushner, and their children, delivered special treats to the Secret Service agents standing guard at their Washington, D.C. home, according to the Daily Mail.

Jared and the kids bring treats out to the Secret Service https://t.co/TmTsUnQXZi pic.twitter.com/kvNh9V13OF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 28, 2017

Kushner accompanied daughter Arabella, 5, and son Joseph, 3, as they delivered a pan of treats to the agents.

The children’s special delivery to the agents comes after it was reported that Trump had used baked goods to win over angry neighbors, who have been wary of the first daughter’s presence in the neighborhood.





According to the Financial Times, Trump used her “own brand of diplomacy” by visiting her neighbors with her baked goods and children in tow.

“Lovely, just lovely,” Trump’s neighbor, Rhona Friedman, told the Financial Times. “People who know her say the same thing: that she’s very gracious.”