J.K. Rowling just had a spooky experience while writing, and her followers are intrigued

Taking to her legions of Twitter followers on Thursday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling revealed that while she was “writing a macabre scene” a candle that was burning in her general vicinity decided to explode — out of nowhere! “Adrenaline levels take a while to return to normal,’” she tweeted along with a picture of the offending product.

When you're writing a macabre scene & a giant candle suddenly explodes in your vicinity, adrenaline levels take a while to return to normal. pic.twitter.com/xDDDEyo5Dm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2017

Does Rowling have telekinetic powers? Was she bestowed with this gift as well as her incredible money making abilities? Or did the candle simply explode by itself? Probably the latter, but we’ll never know for sure. Although if it is the latter, she could probably get a refund.





Naturally, her rabid fans went absolutely bonkers. This tweeter compared the image to a scene from one of the “Harry Potter” movies:

Another fan pointed out that Rowling shared a name with the candle’s brand:

Even scarier when your name appears on the side of it. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) September 28, 2017

This tweeter shared a similar fiasco:

Once in my kitchen after our stove broke, Mom turned to the microwave to hardboil eggs. Lesson learned: Don't. They can/will explode. — Diana Crandall (@DianaCReports) September 28, 2017

And so did this guy:

Happened to my partner but it was a Pyrex dish on a hot stovetop. He was making brownies without a shirt. Let me tell you about adrenaline. — Josh Wittge (@JoshWatchinTV) September 28, 2017

But the magic references kept coming:

wandless magic dude. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 28, 2017

Some people offered candle safety advice:

That's why it's important to follow the directions and keep your wicks trimmed. #FireStarter — Elaine Lancaster (@elainelancaster) September 28, 2017

Rowling is currently working on the next installment of her “The Cuckoo’s Calling” series, which was originally published under a pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Originally published in 2013, the “Cormoran Strike” series was followed by “The Silkworm” in 2014 and “Career of Evil” in 2015.