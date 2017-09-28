J.K. Rowling just had a spooky experience while writing, and her followers are intrigued

Taking to her legions of Twitter followers on Thursday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling revealed that while she was “writing a macabre scene” a candle that was burning in her general vicinity decided to explode — out of nowhere! “Adrenaline levels take a while to return to normal,’” she tweeted along with a picture of the offending product.
Does Rowling have telekinetic powers? Was she bestowed with this gift as well as her incredible money making abilities? Or did the candle simply explode by itself? Probably the latter, but we’ll never know for sure. Although if it is the latter, she could probably get a refund.
Naturally, her rabid fans went absolutely bonkers. This tweeter compared the image to a scene from one of the “Harry Potter” movies:
Another fan pointed out that Rowling shared a name with the candle’s brand:
This tweeter shared a similar fiasco:
And so did this guy:
But the magic references kept coming:
Some people offered candle safety advice:
Rowling is currently working on the next installment of her “The Cuckoo’s Calling” series, which was originally published under a pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Originally published in 2013, the “Cormoran Strike” series was followed by “The Silkworm” in 2014 and “Career of Evil” in 2015.