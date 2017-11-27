Menu
Fans of the movie "Titanic" got an answer to the door debate they've been having for 20 years
If Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram photos are anything to go by, we’re guessing that she had a pretty awesome Thanksgiving weekend with her fella Alex Rodriguez!


The iconic pop star shared an adorable selfie of her and her man having a nice holiday cuddle. Although A-Rod isn’t looking at the camera, so it would appear that he wasn’t quite prepared for the snap — but J.Lo looks great (obviously), and that’s all that matters!

“And that’s a wrap on Thanksgiving weekend…” the 48-year-old singer captioned the snap. “Sooooo incredibly thankful for all of you…Goodnight everyone…”

A-Rod shared a few pics of his own with his Instagram followers, like this one featuring the pair on charming rustic bike ride:

Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm 🚴‍♂️

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

“Hope everyone had a great,” A-Rod wrote, before adding the hashtags #Thanksgiving and #DownOnTheFarm and the guy on a bike emoji: 🚴‍♂️.

Lopez and her ex-athlete lover appeared to have had a relaxing weekend in the country with their respective offspring from previous relationships: Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, and Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max — although we’re not sure how relaxing it could be with that many kids around!

Twinning x5 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👦🏻

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

The couple gave all the kids matching sets of red and black plaid pajamas and forced them to pose for a photo that they definitely won’t regret in a few years.

“Twinning x5,” Rodriguez captioned the photo.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez makes Alex Rodriguez’s daughter’s birthday extra special with a sweet message

The mother of Anne Wojcicki, one of A-Rod’s exes, recently spoke out about her daughter’s relationship with the retired baseball star — and she didn’t mince her words!

“He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background,” Esther Wojcicki told the New York Times in a profile about her daughter. “We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Ouch.

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
