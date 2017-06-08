J. Lo has taken a stand after another woman tried to create drama in her relationship with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez isn’t going to let a little gossip get in the way of her budding romance with Alex Rodriguez.

According to PEOPLE, the singer is choosing to stand by her man despite rumors of infidelity and Rodriguez’s former fling, who is trying to blackmail him for money.

“Jennifer knows what’s going on. Alex has been very honest,” a source close to Lopez dished.

“She doesn’t believe he has gone behind her back since they started dating. They both have a past. Jennifer is focused on now and her future with Alex. She isn’t going to let someone from Alex’s past ruin what she has with him,” the source continued.. “They are one big, happy family, and that will continue. Jennifer has never felt more loved and taken care of than with Alex. He is her biggest fan. He supports and encourages her every day. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him.”





The couple reportedly boarded a private jet on Wednesday to head to Las Vegas after a trip to Miami.

“They arrived in Las Vegas together. They both looked happy,” another insider said. “J. Lo has several shows this week. A-Rod is staying in Las Vegas with her.”

This week, cheating rumors went flying when it was reported that a former fling of Rodriguez’s was trying to get upwards of $600,000 out of the baseball stud and was threatening to release text messages if he didn’t pay up.

Rodriguez reportedly ignored her threats and may consider getting police involved.