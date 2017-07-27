J.Lo posted the sweetest message for her “love” A-Rod in honor of his 42nd birthday

Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!

On July 27, the baseball stud celebrates his 42nd trip around the sun and new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez shared a special toast to him on Instagram.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love…so excited for everything God has in store for you… #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love…so excited for everything God has in store for you… #thebestisyettocome#itsyourday #mimacho #amormio ❤#happybirthday #LEO #13,” she wrote alongside a photo of Rodriguez looking off into the distance with a smoldering gaze.

The couple celebrated their July birthdays all week with a hot celebration in Miami followed by a backyard bash with family later during the week.

On Monday, Rodriguez shared a sweet note about Lopez in honor of her 48th birthday.

“Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD#Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),” he wrote with a sexy shot of Lopez in a cut out gown.