Jack Osbourne jokes about the “psycho” way he and wife Lisa are preparing for baby No. 3

Jack Osbourne, son of the infamous Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, joked in a recent interview about his wife Lisa’s “psycho nesting mode” in preparation for welcoming their third child.

“Lisa is currently redecorating the entire house,” he said of her overwhelming desire to prepare their home for the baby. “We’re repainting the kitchen, the cabinetry, replacing all the hardware. She now hates all of the rugs in our house, so we’re replacing all the rugs. It’s just like, ‘Please stop.’ I know not to rock the boat. I can’t say ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ because it gets tense. If I just smile and nod, I get to go surfing!”





Osbourne then cracked another joke, calling the couple’s third pregnancy an “oopsie” and adding, “It was definitely unexpected, but we’re excited. I want a bunch of kids. But I think we’re going to tap out at three.”

The proud parents of daughters Pearl, 5, and Andy, 2, announced that they were expecting via an Instagram post back in August. While Lisa is currently 24 weeks along, the couple has decided they don’t want to know the sex of their next baby before he or she arrives.

“We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. Lisa’s done all the blood work where they can tell,” Osbourne explained. “But I think we’re going to wait for the grand surprise.”

