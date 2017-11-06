“Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville shares heartbreak over his mother’s death

Johnny Knoxville is mourning the loss of his mother.

On Nov. 5, the “Jackass” star shared his heartbreak with fans on Instagram by posting a tribute to his late mother, Lemoyne Clapp.

“Here are some pictures of my wonderful mother. She passed away this morning with my sisters and I at her side. Love, love, love for Mom. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of Clapp in her youth.

Here are some pictures of my wonderful mother. She passed away this morning with my sisters and I at her side. Love, love, love for Mom. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Johnny Knoxville (@johnnyknoxville) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Knoxville did not reveal a cause of death.





In 2010, she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her son and his hit TV series.

“When he was 14, playing baseball on a travel team, his teammates told me he was diving out the second-story window into the pool. That should’ve been a warning, shouldn’t it? But he’s got a heart of gold. He’s a sweetheart. I never heard him say a bad word till I saw it on TV,” she said at the time.

She continued, “I didn’t have any idea what ‘Jackass’ was. The name should’ve given it away. I’m sure that was the last thing he wanted to tell me — I live in the Bible Belt. I called three of my friends and told them, ‘Be sure to watch my son’s show!’ The first one was the worst one he ever did. I didn’t go out of the house for a week, and my friends didn’t call me back. A month later, they called wanting autographs for their grandchildren, and I said, ‘You made me feel so bad, I don’t think I’m going to get them for you.'”

Clapp is survived by Knoxville, his two sisters and his three children.