Jake Gyllenhaal won’t let being single stop him from having a fulfilling family life

Jake Gyllenhaal has no intention of letting his single status diminish his desire to start a family.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Gyllenhaal has opened up about wanting to have kids. “I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” the actor confessed. “Hopefully with a family of my own.”

Gyllenhaal also spoke about the bond he has with the daughters of his sister and fellow movie star, Maggie Gyllenhaal. “My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls,” he said. “It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties.”





Gyllenhaal’s newmovie “Stronger” — in which he plays Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman — will be released on September 22.