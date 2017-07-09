James Corden and his wife Julia Carey just made a big announcement about their growing family

James Corden is going to be a dad again!

According to PEOPLE, Corden and his wife Julia Carey announced they are expecting a third child together in December of this year. The couple are already parents to son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2. The couple married in 2012.

RELATED: “DWTS” judge Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich tied the knot in a super romantic Idaho ceremony

Corden rose to fame first in his native England with the show “Gavin and Stacey” before making his way to the U.S. as the host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”





He is reportedly set to host the 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony on Jan. 28, 2018. He previously hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards and the 2016 Tony Awards.

Congratulations to the growing family!