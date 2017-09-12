James Corden joins the vaginal steaming bandwagon on the advice of Gwyneth Paltrow

James Corden was, like most of us, skeptical of the benefits of vaginal steaming, but actress Gwyneth Paltrow managed to change his mind.

Paltrow recently posed topless on the cover of “Goop” magazine — a wellness and lifestyle magazine that she herself founded. The cover has garnered a lot of attention, but “Late Late Show” host Corden didn’t seem too impressed.

RELATED: A NASA scientist just called out Gwyneth Paltrow for allegedly scamming customers with one of her “wellness” products

“The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud,” Corden said on Monday’s episode of his show. “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”





Goop magazine is here. Millions of thanks to the incredible teams @goop and @condenast. On newstands and also in link 👆🏻 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

He continued to mock the cover by changing its name to “Poop” — “We actually fixed the cover to be more appropriate,” he joked, before adding, “Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet.”

With that jibe, the actress appeared from behind a curtain and stared daggers at the host. “Hi, James. Just wanted to stop by,” Paltrow said. “James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in ‘Goop.’” She then proceeded to win Corden over while members of his crew demonstrated holistic techniques like “cupping” and “grounding” along with vaginal steaming.