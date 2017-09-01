Jane Fonda reveals why these steamy scenes are her favorite to shoot with Robert Redford

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford’s new film, “Our Souls at Night,” was warmly received at the Venice Film Festival for its story of two neighbors finding love in their twilight years — steamy sex scenes included. During a press screening, Fonda said those more intimate scenes were her favorite to shoot with Redford.

“I live for sex scenes with him,” Fonda said. “He doesn’t like sex scenes … he’s a great kisser.”

The pair have been working together since the 1960s in films such as “The Chase” and “Barefoot in the Park.” Fonda also said she wanted to make the movie because she ““wanted to be able to fall in love with him again.”





“It’s never too late. If you’re brave and willing to take risks and a leap of faith, you can become what you were meant to be even if you’ve never been that before,” she said during the press screening.

Redford also said he wanted to make a movie with Fonda “before [he] die[s]” and that “things have always been easy” in their 50-year relationship.

“They just fell into place,” Redford said of Fonda. “There’s a love there, there’s a connection there. It has to do with what your attitude is about work and what is your attitude about life.”

“Our Souls at Night” will be available September 29 on Netflix.