Janet Jackson breaks down in tears at her Houston concert

Janet Jackson was visibly shaken while performing one of her hit songs during her Houston concert.

On Saturday night, Jackson was in tears after performing her 1997 song “What About.” She covered her her head with her hands, sobbed for a few seconds and stood and said to the crowd, “This is me.”

Jackson recently resumed her tour since welcoming son Eissa nine months ago. Just a few months after welcoming their son, Jackson announced she was in the process of divorcing her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

RELATED: Paris Jackson steals the show at New York Fashion Week without setting foot on the runway





“What About” is a song about domestic violence and some of the lyrics are, “What about all the shit you’ve done to me? / What about the times you hit my face? / What about the times you kept on when I said no more, please?,” according to E! News.

Fans were quick to share their love and support on Twitter and Instagram to the singer.

I wanna give you a big ass hug @JanetJackson 💕💕 I love you. Keep pushing 💜❤💕❤❤😘 pic.twitter.com/kc4l3SVO6S — Le'Joy 👑♉ (@NaturallBeauty_) September 10, 2017

She was also emotional while on tour in Louisiana earlier in the week.

Janet crying at the end of "What About" a song about a domestic abuse and cheating and emotionally says "This Is Me!" pic.twitter.com/LV06a36qaN — kay🍭 (@noguava) September 8, 2017

Ahead of the concert in Houston, Jackson visited Hurricane Harvey evacuees in shelters.