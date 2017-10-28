Janet Jackson cries while visiting her childhood home for the first time in 43 years

Forty-three years after leaving her hometown in Indiana, Janet Jackson went back home for the first time to visit the small white house that served as her childhood home.

“When I saw the house … I just started crying,” she said Friday, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. “Me and my family are so blessed. I’m so thankful.”

Jackson made the trip along with her brother Randy after a stop on her State of the World tour in Chicago. During this emotional visit, the youngest of the Jackson family reminisced on sharing the two-bedroom, one-story home with her seven siblings. The family moved out when Jackson was just 2 or 3 years old.





“The last time I was here, I was 8 years old,” she said in awe.

While in town, Jackson also stopped by the former Roosevelt High School, where two of her siblings went and spoke with students, reminiscing on the old days with her family and saying, “I miss those times when I was with my brothers and sisters, and we would all be performing together.”

