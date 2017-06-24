Janet Jackson is loving being mom to “the cutest baby in the history of babies”

Janet Jackson welcomed her very first child, son Eissa, in January and is having a great time being a mom!

“She’s so happy,” her longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, told Entertainment Tonight. “I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio. It’s always just Isa [on FaceTime], she’s in the background somewhere. He’s the cutest baby in the history of babies.”

Currently living in London, Jackson is reportedly excited to get back into performing and recording music, and motherhood may have come along with some newfound creativity.





RELATED: Janet Jackson comes face-to-face with her estranged husband as they begin their divorce proceedings

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” Jam continued.”A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you, but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”

In the meantime, Jackson is in the midst of finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she shares her son. In April, she shared the first and only picture so far of Eissa, and he just might actually be the cutest baby ever!

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

RELATED: Janet Jackson addressed her split from her ex and made the epic announcement fans have been waiting for