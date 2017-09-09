Janet Jackson lends a helping hand to Hurricane Harvey evacuees as she visits shelters

Ahead of her Saturday concert, Janet Jackson touched down in Houston Friday and took time to meet with Hurricane Harvey evacuees at shelters.

Accompanied by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the singer surprised the approximately 1,600 evacuees staying out of harm’s way at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the earthquake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa” she captioned a video on Instagram after her visit.

The night before, Jackson kicked off her “State of the World” tour, just eight months after welcoming her first child, son Eissa. The singer originally postponed the tour after finding out she was expecting. After shedding from baby weight, she flaunted her incredible post-baby body at Thursday’s show.

On Wednesday, she confirmed she would be in Houston to visit with those affected by the tragic storm, saying, “We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters. And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we’ll see you Friday!”

