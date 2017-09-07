Janet Jackson makes a big promise to the people of Houston

Singer Janet Jackson will be taking her upcoming tour to the people of Houston.

Jackson made the official announcement on Twitter on Wednesday and said she will be performing in Houston despite the devastation left behind following Hurricane Harvey.

“We are going to the do the show in Houston. We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters,” she said in the video. “And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special for the victims. So, we’ll see you Friday!”





The Texas Department of Public Safety says more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7000 destroyed last week when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the state. More than 200,000 homes in Texas are still without power.