Janet Jackson shows off her incredible post-baby figure as she kicks off her tour

Janet Jackson is back, and she looks amazing! The singer kicked off her “State of the World” tour on Thursday night, a mere eight months after welcoming her son Eissa, and she couldn’t have looked better.

Jackson made her return to the stage in style, wearing several different outfits that showed off her slim post-baby body including form-fitting jeans, thigh-high boots and an all-black bodysuit. During the show, she gave the audience the high-energy performances she’s known for.

Last month, Jackson teased fans by sharing a photo of herself training for the tour, writing, “Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

The singer previously postponed her highly-anticipated tour after she found out she was expecting last May. Her second tour stop is Houston, Texas on Saturday, and she plans to dedicate the performance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, she’ll be donating the show’s proceeds to local charities working on relief efforts and arriving ahead of time to visit some shelters.

“We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters,” she said. “And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we’ll see you Friday!”

