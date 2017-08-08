Janet Jackson shows off her post-baby body as she gets back into rehearsals following the birth of her son

Looking good, Janet Jackson!
The 51-year-old mother is getting back into shape and showing off her gorgeous post-baby body as she prepares to return to the stage following the birth of her son, Eissa.
“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” Jackson wrote on Monday in a post on Instagram. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”
The singer previously postponed her world tour to take time to prepare for the birth of her son with now ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.
“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she in a video to fans in April 2016.
Fans can’t wait to have her back on the stage!
