Janet Jackson shows off her post-baby body as she gets back into rehearsals following the birth of her son
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Rare People

Janet Jackson shows off her post-baby body as she gets back into rehearsals following the birth of her son

Article will continue after advertisement

Looking good, Janet Jackson!

The 51-year-old mother is getting back into shape and showing off her gorgeous post-baby body as she prepares to return to the stage following the birth of her son, Eissa.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” Jackson wrote on Monday in a post on Instagram. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

The singer previously postponed her world tour to take time to prepare for the birth of her son with now ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.


RELATED: Bristol Palin shares her “teeniest” baby’s latest milestone in a sweet family pic with husband Dakota Meyer

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she in a video to fans in April 2016.

Fans can’t wait to have her back on the stage!

(H/T US Weekly)

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement