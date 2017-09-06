Janet Jackson teases fans on social media ahead of her upcoming tour

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two days before the start of her revamped tour, Janet Jackson has released teaser videos on social media.

“To a world sick with racism, get well soon,” she can be heard saying in the clip posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Another clip contains the text, “People of the world today are we looking for a better way of life?”

It quotes Jackson’s 1989 single “Rhythm Nation.”





RELATED: Angelina Jolie speaks about her turbulent year, from her divorce to her health issues

Jackson is in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, businessman Wissam Al Mana. She confirmed the separation in May and also announced she was continuing her tour. In April 2016, she said she was postponing the tour, as she and her then-husband were starting a family. They welcomed a son, Eissa, now 8 months old, in January.

Jackson has been working hard in rehearsals and was photographed in New York in July. The singer had reportedly been living in London.

In August, the superstar posted a photo of her in rehearsals for the tour. Entertainment Tonight reported Jackson has been putting in 15 hours a day in preparation.

Formerly named the Unbreakable World Tour after her 2015 album, she renamed it the State of the World Tour when announcing it was back on.

The State of the World Tour opens Thursday in the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.