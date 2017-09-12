Janet Jackson’s brother Randy reveals heartbreaking details about her “abusive” marriage

Janet Jackson’s older brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson opened up about his sister’s marriage to Wissam Al Mana, which he calls “abusive.”

“Enough is enough,” he told PEOPLE. “There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.”

The singer announced her separation from Al Mana in April just after welcoming their son Eissa in January. The couple is now in the midst of divorce proceedings and a custody battle, and Jackson has reportedly been getting “constant harassment” from her estranged husband ever since bringing their infant on tour with her. However, things were apparently not much better during their marriage either.





“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy continued. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Attorneys for Al Mana have disputed the claims, saying in a statement, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

