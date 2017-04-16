Janet Jackson’s ex Wissam Al Mana penned an emotional goodbye just days after announcing their split

It seems like Wissam Al Mana will always miss Janet Jackson.

Just days after announcing their separation, Al Mana addressed his soon-to-be ex-wife in an emotional tribute on his official website.

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” Al Mana wrote. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever.”

The couple announced their split just five months after welcoming their son Eissa Al Mana earlier this year.





It is unclear what caused the separation, but according to Page Six, the divorce could mean a big pay day for Jackson. According to the terms and conditions of their pre-nup, Jackson could stand to earn upwards of $200 million in the divorce.

This week, the “Nasty” singer shared the first image of her son with fans.

“My baby and me after nap time,” she wrote on Twitter.