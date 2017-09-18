Jaws dropped when Stephen Colbert invited a special guest to the Emmys stage

Emmys host Stephen Colbert delivered a ton of jabs to President Trump in his opening monologue of this year’s award show.

The host taunted the president many times, reminding the audience of several tweets he made about previous award shows. Colbert joked with previous Emmys host Seth Myers about the tweet Trump sent that accused Myers of having “marbles in his mouth.”

But, Colbert wasn’t done yet. The funnyman continued to drag Trump by sharing footage of Trump saying he should have won the award during the campaign.





“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the the winner of the popular vote,” Colbert joked.

RELATED: The last video of Chester Bennington before his suicide shows the many faces of depression

He went on, “What really matters to Donald Trump is the ratings. You have to have the numbers. I certainly hope we achieve that tonight, but at this point, we have no way of knowing.”

And that’s when the moment that really drove the audience wild happened. The real Sean Spicer (not Melissa McCarthy) wheeled a podium onstage and poked fun at himself.

“This will be the largest audience to witness and Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer said, making fun of his own comments following the 2017 inauguration.

“Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego,” Colbert said. “I can understand why you would want one of these guys around.”